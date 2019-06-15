Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation

COLLINGDALE, Pa. -- A graduation ceremony for preschool children aged four and five was marred by violence Friday night in Collingdale, Delaware County.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of MacDade Boulevard.

Witnesses say a father and a stepfather of one of the children got into an argument, and one of them stabbed the other.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The suspect remains at large.
