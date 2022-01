MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.Detectives say a man went into the AM/PM on Highway 140 near W Street just before 3 am on Sunday.The store clerk told police the suspect pointed a gun at him, demanded cash and ran out with the money.Surveillance footage shows the robber wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask. No other details are known at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.