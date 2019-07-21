Armed with a shotgun, Visalia suspect scares driver and homeowner before arrest

Police arrested a man suspected of trying to commit a carjacking while armed with a shotgun in Visalia.Visalia police officers caught Paul Nichols just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a man called and told police Nichols jumped out from behind a street light pole and pointed the shotgun at him.The victim hit the gas and called for help.As officers drove out to that scene, 911 dispatchers got a second call with a victim saying Nichols knocked on the front door of their house, and he was still holding the shotgun.Police arrested Nichols peacefully, and they found the shotgun at the front door of that house.