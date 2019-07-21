Armed with a shotgun, Visalia suspect scares driver and homeowner before arrest

By
Police arrested a man suspected of trying to commit a carjacking while armed with a shotgun in Visalia.

Visalia police officers caught Paul Nichols just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a man called and told police Nichols jumped out from behind a street light pole and pointed the shotgun at him.

The victim hit the gas and called for help.

As officers drove out to that scene, 911 dispatchers got a second call with a victim saying Nichols knocked on the front door of their house, and he was still holding the shotgun.

Police arrested Nichols peacefully, and they found the shotgun at the front door of that house.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News