SF gallery owner filmed spraying unhoused person with hose arrested, charged with misdemeanor

The San Francisco DA's Office on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin, the gallery owner who was filmed hosing down an unhoused person.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down an unhoused person last week has been arrested, according to police.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin on Wednesday afternoon.

Gwin has been charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged "intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness," DA Brooke Jenkins tweeted.

She adds, "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop -- two wrongs don't make a right."

If convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Our sister station in San Francisco reached out to Gwin and he responded late Sunday night ready with an apology that can be seen in the player below.

