ArtHop suspended until Fresno enters Phase 4

Coronavirus health concerns have forced the Fresno Arts Council to hit the pause button on ArtHop, the twice-monthly open house event featuring galleries and studios in Fresno.
"Having to cancel ArtHop for the foreseeable future is heart-wrenching for us," says Arts Council Director Lilia Chavez.

The free event typically brings big crowds each month to Downtown and the Tower District.

Those big crowds are exactly what have health officials concerned.

The event won't restart until California enters Stage 4 of reopening.

The concern now for officials is the economic impact the closure could have on artists and neighboring businesses.

"When people come out to ArtHop they go to restaurants, they drop into stores, they do maybe some shopping in some of the places at some of the businesses in Downtown," says Chavez.

Officials admit stopping these events creates a financial hardship for the council as well, but fees for 2021 will be waived for venues that participate in ArtHop.
