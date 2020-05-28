Called to Care: Local artist paints mural in honor of Fresno's doctors and nurses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare workers at St. Agnes Medical Center will have a bit of a boost when they pull into work, thanks to a local artist.
Artist Jason Esquivel, a Fresno native, painted a mural for nurses and doctors in the parking garage where healthcare workers at St. Agnes park every day.
The mural depicts five healthcare workers, including one in a facemask. "Called to Care" is also painted on the mural.
Esquivel says he painted the mural to honor healthcare workers for their work during the COVID-19 health crisis.
His work can also be seen in multiple Downtown Fresno restaurants including Take 3 Burgers and Kocky's Bar and Gril. Papi's Mexican Grill, El Mexicano in Fowler, Sunnyside High School and Kepler Neighborhood School are also home to Esquivel's art.
The mural was commissioned by St. Agnes Leadership and was donated by Esquivel.
