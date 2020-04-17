fatal shooting

As police investigate southwest Fresno shooting, gang violence is on the rise

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jacaree Fisher was walking near Thorne and Valencia last Friday along with a family member. It was just before 5 p.m. when police say a car pulled up and two people opened fire.

"Some words were yelled out towards Mr. Fisher; they think they were probably gang-related and derogatory in nature," said Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department. "At that point, occupants inside the vehicle fired multiple rounds at Mr. Fisher, where he was then struck and then ran and made his way back over to the residence where he was located."

Fisher later died. Detectives have scoured the neighborhood for witnesses, but so far, their best clues are from the evidence at the scene.

"We know for a fact there were multiple casings out there, we believe from two different weapons," Lt. Bowlan said. "So we know there were at least two shooters inside the vehicle, and we're suspecting there was at least three occupants of that vehicle."

Violence on the streets has kept officers busy, especially during the past week. Despite the pandemic, detectives say crime - especially involving gangs - has increased. Investigators are working overtime to solve Fisher's murder and also figure out what prompted an argument Tuesday night to end in a deadly shooting.

The circumstances in that case are unusual.

"We have found out that Mr. Garcia was armed with a firearm during this disturbance along with another individual, so at this point this has not been ruled a murder investigation yet, there are self defense issues in this.

24-year-old David Garcia died after detectives say he was shot in the upper body.

In both of these homicide cases, detectives say their biggest challenge has been getting witnesses to talk. Since surveillance footage hasn't helped, they hope an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers will - that number is 498-STOP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestfatal shootinggang violencegang activityshootingfresno police departmentgang
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man dead after being shot multiple times in central Fresno
Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested
Exeter Police searching for 21-year-old suspect in deadly drive-by-shooting
Police: deadly Fresno shooting was 'justifiable'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their stimulus money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
Community Regional Medical Center prepares to ramp up COVID-19 testing, if needed
Police chase leads to deadly crash in central Fresno
Law enforcement, health officials form COVID-19 task force in Madera County
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing neighbor
Newsom signs executive order providing paid leave for food industry employees
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Visalia nursing home reports 2 additional deaths; 156 test positive for virus
More TOP STORIES News