Authorities offering reward for information on Kings County woman's death

Authorities offering reward for information on Kings Co. woman's death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators need your help to find the person who killed a Kings County woman after her body was found in the California Aqueduct two years ago.

Back on April 7, 2020, Ashley Padilla's body was pulled from the aqueduct near Jayne Avenue.

Investigators determined her cause of death to be a homicide.

Friday, the CHP and Valley Crime Stoppers have announced a $2,000 cash reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 559-498-STOP.
