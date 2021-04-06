Society

Woman raises money to provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers amid rise in hate crimes

By Jim Dolan
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman helps provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers

NEW YORK -- One woman in New York with a great idea is on a mission to help scared Asian Americans get around town safely.

For Maddy Park, it all started on the train after she had seen the news reports of hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers.

"Last week I took the train. It was a 30-minute commute and I realized every minute of that commute I was terrified. I was scared that any moment in time someone might say a racial slur or attack me. Worst of all I thought that if something were to happen to me, nobody would stand up."

The terrifying spike in Asian hate crimes across the country has shocked the conscious of America and left many of Asian descent feeling vulnerable.



Park could afford to take a taxi, but she knew many could not. So she put up $2,000 of her own money, and with some friends, started @CafeMaddyCab on Instagram.

They offer to pay for cab rides for Asian American senior citizens or Asian women who don't feel safe and can't afford it otherwise.

"I just said look, I have $2,000, if you need a ride, just charge me on Venmo," Park said.

MORE | Man with pole trashes Asian-owned business, yells racial slurs, police say
EMBED More News Videos

"We average about one of these incidents a year," the business owner's son said. "This year just came a little early, I guess."



Park, who felt that no one would stand up for her on the subway, quickly learned that people did stand up for her and her cause. Donations started pouring in.
"People who are donating are people from all across the nation, across all races, ethnicities and they just sent me messages saying, listen, we really want you guys to be safe too and we're donating so that more people can take rides in the city," Park said.

In just two days, she has raised more than $100,000 to pay for cab rides.

"It really opened my eyes to how many people are actually supporting the Asian community in New York City," Park said.

Park's good intentions are running into a few roadblocks: Not all senior citizens know how to use Venmo, the mobile payment app her system runs on.

She hopes more will learn and she is also looking at ways to expand payment options.

RELATED | Racism against Asian Americans: What can we do about it?
EMBED More News Videos

A surge in brutal attacks against Asian-Americans, including a recent attack on a 91-year-old Thai man in San Francisco, has many calling for drastic change. So where do we go from here?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyassaultasian americanu.s. & worldtaxi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
COVID-19 surges across multiple states as CA numbers drop
Man arrested after standoff with police in Corcoran
New 'double mutant' COVID variant identified in Bay Area
Police official: Chauvin was trained to defuse situations | LIVE
Show More
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
Lawsuit filed against Grizzlies following eating contest death
David Valadao gives campaign funds from Matt Gaetz to charity
More TOP STORIES News