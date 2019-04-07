At least one dead, two injured in pair of Reedley shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead and two others injured after two shootings in Reedley last night.Investigators initially found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in a driveway around 6:30 Saturday night.Paramedics airlifted both victims to Community Regional Medical Center where they underwent surgery."From what witnesses and the victims are sharing with us it appears this house was targeted somebody ran up to this home and the slightly open garage door and shot at the victims," said Lt. Hector Aleman of the Reedley Police Department.Police tell Action News one of the victims was released from the hospital Sunday morning. The other man's condition is unknown.They're calling the shooting gang-related, and they say the same house has been the target of several shootings.They couldn't give a specific number, but neighbors say they remember at least three in the last six weeks or so -- the most recent was last week when a man was shot while sitting in his car.Police are now looking for a man in his early twenties. He's between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 with a medium build and he was last seen in a white shirt and dark baseball cap.Investigators say he may have taken off in a silver or gray two-door car with chrome rims.A few hours after the first shooting, a second one killed a man less than a mile away.Reedley police tell Action News the shooter hit the 29-year old victim in the head, and paramedics rushed the man to Reedley Hospital, where he later died.Witnesses told police they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running away after the shooting, but they're not sure if the man was involved in the shooting.Reedley's police chief tells us they don't have any indication the two shootings are connected.