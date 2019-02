Authorities in Madera are looking for a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday under suspicious circumstances.The woman, Yesinia Toledo, was classified as "at risk" by the Madera County Sheriff's Office.Toledo is described as a Hispanic female adult, 5'0" tall, 140lbs with medium length black hair, and no tattoos.She was last seen at her Madera County home on N. Lake St., wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Madera Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.