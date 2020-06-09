attempted robbery

Suspect tried to rob man at ATM in northeast Fresno, police say

When the man refused to give the suspect cash, the suspect fired a shot at the ground.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who tried to rob a man at an ATM in northeast Fresno on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Bank of America on Shaw Avenue and Angus Street, across the street from Fashion Fair Mall.

Investigators say the man had just withdrawn some cash from the ATM when the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded his money.

The man refused, and the suspect fired a shot at the ground, demanding the cash again.

The victim refused to give the cash, and after a short chase around a car, the suspect gave up and ran off.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastattempted robberyatmbank of america
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Woman arrested for robbing 65-year-old man in Selma
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Woman arrested, accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping
Man, 77, fights off would-be robber with boxing jabs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Co. COVID-19 cases double in last 2 weeks
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center
Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
Show More
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Porterville
State Superintendent releases guidelines for reopening CA schools
GB3 to reopen all five gym locations on Friday
Suspected DUI driver crashes into pole in Lemoore
More TOP STORIES News