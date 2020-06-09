Suspect tried to rob man at ATM in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who tried to rob a man at an ATM in northeast Fresno on Monday night.Officers were called to the Bank of America on Shaw Avenue and Angus Street, across the street from Fashion Fair Mall.Investigators say the man had just withdrawn some cash from the ATM when the suspect approached him with a gun and demanded his money.The man refused, and the suspect fired a shot at the ground, demanding the cash again.The victim refused to give the cash, and after a short chase around a car, the suspect gave up and ran off.No one was injured.Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.