Suspects wanted in failed robbery of Fresno jewelry store

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a failed robbery of a northeast Fresno jewelry store Friday evening.

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a failed robbery of a northeast Fresno jewelry store Friday evening.

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a failed robbery of a northeast Fresno jewelry store Friday evening.

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a failed robbery of a northeast Fresno jewelry store Friday evening.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a failed robbery of a northeast Fresno jewelry store.

Investigators say the would-be robber tried to smash through the front of the Alquds Jewelry store on Cedar and Herndon avenues Friday evening.

Officers say the gates were closed and the suspect got out of the SUV and into another getaway car.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.