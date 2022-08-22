17-year-old boy was making bombs at Atwater home and selling them online, deputies say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges after deputies say he was found with bombs at an Atwater home Monday morning.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office was tipped by the FBI about the boy making threats online.

A search warrant was done at a home on Shaffer and Pacemaker, and authorities found bombs and items used to make them.

Deputies say the boy is still in high school but they do not believe the bombs were made for school. They believe the bombs were being made to sell online.

Investigators believe he is the only person involved.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office, FBI, Atwater police and Merced police's bomb squad were involved in the investigation.