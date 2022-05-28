Man shot, killed in possible domestic violence incident in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed in a possible domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Atwater.Police say the shooting happened in the area of Cedar Avenue off First Street around 1:30 pm on Friday.Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed lifesaving operations, but he succumbed to his injuries.A suspect, also a man, was detained and is being questioned by detectives.Police have identified him as 22-year-old Jason Dominguez.Police Chief Michael Salvador says Dominguez and the victim knew each other and that officers have responded to the same home in the past for domestic violence incidents.Detectives are currently at the home, collecting evidence."I feel for the families involved in this incident. We want to make sure that justice is done," Salvador said.Police are asking anyone who has information about this deadly shooting to contact them.