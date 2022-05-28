homicide investigation

Man shot, killed in possible domestic violence incident in Atwater

Atwater police say they have detained a suspect, also a man, who is being questioned by homicide detectives.
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed in a possible domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Atwater.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Cedar Avenue off First Street around 1:30 pm on Friday.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They performed lifesaving operations, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A suspect, also a man, was detained and is being questioned by detectives.

Police have identified him as 22-year-old Jason Dominguez.

Police Chief Michael Salvador says Dominguez and the victim knew each other and that officers have responded to the same home in the past for domestic violence incidents.

Detectives are currently at the home, collecting evidence.

"I feel for the families involved in this incident. We want to make sure that justice is done," Salvador said.

Police are asking anyone who has information about this deadly shooting to contact them.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwaterdeadly shootinghomicide investigationdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
UPDATE: Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Los Banos
Man pleads guilty to murdering 75-year-old father near Porterville
Madera police announce arrest in fatal stabbing of 38-year-old father
CA mom accused of killing her kids thought they were possessed: Source
TOP STORIES
Firecrackers set off in Central East HS restroom prompt lockdown
Beloved Clovis West HS teacher dies at 43, officials say
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
UPDATE: Deputies investigating deadly shooting near Los Banos
Mother calling for extra security measures on FUSD campuses
Driver killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
Show More
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
18-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
NRA meets in Texas after school massacre, with Trump to speak
Fresno State sweet corn returns May 30
More TOP STORIES News