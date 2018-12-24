HOMICIDE

Authorities arrest known gang member in connection to Armona homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Kings County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the murder of 25-year-old David Aguiniga.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jose Ramirez, a known Norteno gang member, shot Aguiniga multiple times in the driveway of Aguiniga's cousin's home in Armona.

RELATED: 25-year-old man shot and killed in Armona, police believe it was gang-related


Aguiniga had been visiting his cousin, drinking in the garage, when Ramirez approached the house, according to detectives.

Aguiniga's cousin told investigators Ramirez had called out for David outside the garage before shooting him several times. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidegang violenceArmona
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE
Porterville woman in custody after murdering her boyfriend with hammer
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla
2 San Diego teens found brutally murdered in Tijuana
More homicide
Top Stories
Families welcome home loved ones for holiday season
Merced teen gives out nearly 100 care packages to homeless
CHP launches maximum enforcement patrols for Christmas Holiday
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Teen surgery patient gives back in a big way
How to save money on your water bill
Need new X-mas tunes? Sony Pictures releases 'A Very Spidey Christmas' album
Show More
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
What would stay open, closed during a federal government shutdown
Wall GoFundMe tops $16M, but unclear how US would get money
Father arrested after wife, three children are injured in drunk driving crash
More News