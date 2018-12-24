Authorities arrest known gang member in connection to Armona homicide

Kings County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the murder of 25-year-old David Aguiniga.Authorities say 25-year-old Jose Ramirez, a known Norteno gang member, shot Aguiniga multiple times in the driveway of Aguiniga's cousin's home in Armona.Aguiniga had been visiting his cousin, drinking in the garage, when Ramirez approached the house, according to detectives.Aguiniga's cousin told investigators Ramirez had called out for David outside the garage before shooting him several times. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.