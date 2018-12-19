25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Armona

#BREAKING: KIng’s County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Armona. Victim was 25-years-old and was shot multiple times. No susoect info at this time. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/raeU6fRntD — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) December 20, 2018

A 25-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood in Armona.Kings County Sheriff's deputies says they got reports of shots fired at a home near Alvin Street and Alen Way. When they arrived they found the victim lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds.He was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds.At this time deputies do not have any suspect information.Investigators say they are questioning possible witnesses and are unsure if the shooting was gang related.Deputies believe the victim was visiting family in the area.