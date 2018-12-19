SHOOTING

25-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Armona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 25-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in a neighborhood in Armona.

Kings County Sheriff's deputies says they got reports of shots fired at a home near Alvin Street and Alen Way. When they arrived they found the victim lying in the driveway with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his wounds.

At this time deputies do not have any suspect information.

Investigators say they are questioning possible witnesses and are unsure if the shooting was gang related.

Deputies believe the victim was visiting family in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
