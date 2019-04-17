Authorities find body of the suspect wanted for beheading an Atwater woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect authorities have been looking for since last year in connection to the death of an Atwater woman has been found dead.
Katherine Cunningham was found beheaded near a bunker filled with guns on Camano Island in Washington last February.
Authorities were searching for Jacob Gonzales for Cunningham's murder when they found his DNA on the handle of a samurai sword used in the killing.
Investigators believed Gonzales had been hiding out in Merced County last summer.
In April of 2018, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office found an unidentified body in Yuba City.
They determined Tuesday the body they found was Gonzales.
The cause of his death has not yet been released.
