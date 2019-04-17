body found

Authorities find body of the suspect wanted for beheading an Atwater woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect authorities have been looking for since last year in connection to the death of an Atwater woman has been found dead.

Katherine Cunningham was found beheaded near a bunker filled with guns on Camano Island in Washington last February.

Authorities were searching for Jacob Gonzales for Cunningham's murder when they found his DNA on the handle of a samurai sword used in the killing.

Investigators believed Gonzales had been hiding out in Merced County last summer.

In April of 2018, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office found an unidentified body in Yuba City.

They determined Tuesday the body they found was Gonzales.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atwatermurderbeheadinghomicide investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
African American museum founder's cause of death revealed
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News