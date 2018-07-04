MERCED COUNTY

Man accused of beheading woman with a samurai sword may be hiding in Merced County, authorities say

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are searching the North Valley for a suspect, charged in the murder of a valley native in Washington State this past February. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials are searching the North Valley for a suspect charged in the murder of a valley native in Washington State this past February.

Sheriff's deputies say 33-year-old Jacob Gonzales is the prime suspect in connection to the beheading of Katherine Cunningham who is from Atwater.

Authorities found Gonzales' DNA on a samurai sword that they believe he used to kill Cunningham. Court filings show that after killing the victim, Gonzales stole her vehicle and fled the state. The car was later found abandoned in Yreka with the bloody samurai sword in the back.

Officials now believe Gonzales may now be hiding out in Merced County. A $1 million nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
merced countyu.s. & worldswordbeheadingAtwaterLos Banos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News