Know the Road with the CHP: Should I use my high beams when driving a motorcycle?

By
An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: if an emergency crew is parked on the right shoulder and I'm in the right-hand lane, what do I need to do to drive past safely and legally?

"On motorcycles from the factory, as soon as you start the engine, it turns on to the daytime running lights," explained Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "This is an important safety feature to enhance your visibility while you're operating your vehicle, daytime or nighttime."

"So should you activate your bright lights? You could to increase your visibility; however, remember the vehicle code does prohibit you from approaching vehicles with your bright lights on and it does not specify daytime or nighttime," he said.

