Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: Which lanes can vehicles with trailers drive in?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: Are big rig trucks allowed to drive in the middle lane of a three-lane highway for reasons other than passing?

Big rig trucks fall into the category of "combination vehicles," which also includes a car towing a trailer a pickup truck with a camper.

"Their speed limit is a maximum of 55 miles per hour," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol. "And because of that, they're restricted to the right-hand lanes of the freeway."

"Now, if there's a two-lane freeway, meaning two lanes in the same direction, they shall stay in the number two lane unless they're passing or overtaking another vehicle," he said. "If there's three lanes, then they have to stay in the number three lane, which is the slow lane.

"They're able to go into the number two lane only to pass a slower moving vehicle, and then they have to return to the number three lane," Pennings said.

"But in no situation shall they ever be in the number one lane. If an officer sees a vehicle that is in combination with the trailer and they are out of lane, that is a citable offense and is a moving violation."

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patroldrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Can I change lanes in an intersection?
When going across multiple freeway lanes, do I have to stop in each lane?
What do I do if I see a DUI driver?
What do I do if I'm getting pulled over on the freeway?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at Visalia home hours after pipe bomb is left on doorstep
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Shed catches fire near central Fresno home, apartment
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
Show More
Woman arrested, accused of attempted robbery and kidnapping
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning
More TOP STORIES News