Porterville mom arrested after baby hospitalized with severe burns

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville mother is under investigation after her baby suffered severe burns.28-year-old Daisy Magana of Porterville was arrested on child endangerment charges, a day after she took her baby to a local hospital.Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say Magana told them that while she was in the shower on Sunday, the baby's 3-year-old sibling knocked a cup of noodles off the counter and onto the baby.Magana said the baby did not have any visible burns until Monday, which is when she took the child to the hospital. When the baby arrived at the hospital, he or she was unconscious, suffering from seizures, and had second and third-degree burns.The baby was admitted into the burn center at a Fresno-area hospital and is currently intubated.Detectives are investigating what happened before the baby arrived at the hospital. If you have information about this case, you are urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.