Mother of 9-month-old baby shot and killed in Merced says she knew suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane appeared in court through Zoom wearing a yellow jumpsuit.

He was arrested in the killing of 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby in a drive-by shooting on November 9.

Baby Darius was being pushed in his stroller by his mother, who was walking along 12th street in Merced with her friend when shots were fired.

Authorities say the mother's friend was the intended target, not baby Darius.

It's the first time the baby boy's family has seen Motshwane in person since the incident.

"It makes me angry very much," says Monica Ayala. "Like, he's just sitting there and acting like it's nothing to him. My blood started to boil when I saw his face on TV."

Ayala says she was furious. She said she's known Motshwane for many years and felt betrayed.

"Me knowing that he's the killer of my baby really made me angry because I knew you my whole life and out of everybody, I didn't expect you to do it," she said. "I feel like he deserves no bail, he don't need no bail. He needs to be in there for life."

Motshwane is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder with enhancements.

The court set the bail to $2.7 million.

Baby Darius was laid to rest on Saturday.

Despite their loss, the family still holds on to each other and has his memories close to their heart.

The family members continue to ask for your prayers.

Motshwane is due back in court next Thursday for his arraignment.