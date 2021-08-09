education

Back to School During a Pandemic: A Central California Conversation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After nearly 15 months living in a global pandemic, Central California school districts are gearing up for students to return to their campuses this month.

It's the first time most schools will fully reopen since the start of the pandemic.

But as coronavirus cases increase across the Central Valley and state, the scope of the pandemic ever-changing that districts have become all too familiar with, 'Back to School' time will look a little different this year.

ABC30 spoke with local educators and children's health professionals about how districts are preparing amid the latest rise in cases and what they're doing to help kids and families who have already faced a tough year.

Our panelists are:

  • Tiffany Stark - Administrator for Tulare County Office of Education
  • Dr. Steve Tietjen - Superintendent of Merced County Office of Education
  • Dr. Hailey Nelson, Complex Care Pediatrician at Valley Children Hospital
  • Manuel Bonilla - Fresno Teachers' Association


    • The special presentation will stream live on Monday, August 9, on all of our digital platforms: ABC30.com, our ABC30 mobile app and our apps for Connected TV.
    More TOP STORIES News