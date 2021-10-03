health

Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs

Experts suggest changing air conditioner filters more frequently.
By Nic Garcia
EMBED <>More Videos

Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Skies in the Central Valley are still hazy, filled with smoke from surrounding wildfires. It continues to make the air unhealthy to breathe.

"Just like you check the weather, you can actually check the air quality, depending on where you're living, and then really plan your day around that," said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

Dr. Vohra said the long-term concern goes beyond your lungs.

"The cardiovascular system, the heart; even the brain, there's actually some connections between air quality and an increased risk of stroke outcomes related to pregnancy," said Vohra.

With the smoke sticking around, he advises people take the proper precautions to stay healthy.

That includes changing the filter of your air conditioning unit, which can quickly fill up with particulate matter.

Kevin Seubert works at Fresno Ag Hardware. He says you should check those filters more often when the air quality is bad.

"I would check it probably every couple of weeks just to make sure it's not clogging up," said Seubert.

If you have asthma or other breathing problems, experts suggest keeping an air purifier in your home. And you can mask up when heading outside.

"Those N95 respirators - they were designed not for COVID, but actually for particulate matter like the particulate matter that we have on bad air days," said Vohra.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno countyhealthcalifornia wildfirespollutionair qualityweatherwildfiresmoke
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News