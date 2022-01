EMBED >More News Videos When the CHP implements chain control, what does that mean? Do you always have to have chains on?

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Badger Pass will open its Nordic Center on Friday, offering snowshoeing and cross country skiing.The Badger Pass ski area in Yosemite National Park reported about seven and a half inches of fresh powder following this week's storm.Next Friday, on December 24, managers anticipate turning on their ski lifts and opening downhill operations.