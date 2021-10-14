Taking Action Together

Valley artist using glassblowing to provide unique experience

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Artist Cory Ballis has been serving the community with his art for seven years, a skill he picked up in class at Fresno State.

He says, "There's nothing like glass blowing. Once you get the glass on the end of the pipe, it's a whole different thing. It's all hand-blown glass. I hand mix most of the colors myself. Everything starts out as clear glass, and I blow and shape the glass color. The glass, it's all done in studio," he added.

While the pandemic limited opportunities to showcase his work, Ballis started open-air markets at his east central Fresno storefront to give customers the opportunity to shop unique pieces.

The market brings together more than a dozen small businesses also impacted.

Ballis says, "We did a lot of classes, so those were all canceled. All the craft shows, fine art shows that we do were all canceled as well.

From drinkware to holiday ornaments and decor, Ballis Glass offers a variety of functional art to take home or gift.

Ballis glass offers hands-on workshops.

The process may look intimidating, but students leave with a better understanding of the art and a conversation piece for your home.

If you prefer to leave it to the professionals, Ballis says, "You can order the glass while you're sitting there to be made in front of your eyes, so you can pick and choose what you want to see happen how its made."

The Ballis Glass pumpkin patch is this Saturday & Sunday from 10 am - 4 pm. To sign up for classes or find out about future markets, click here.
