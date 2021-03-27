travel

Bass Lake reopens for spring, resorts hiring for several positions

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses in Bass Lake have reopened and are ready to welcome guests for the spring and summer months.

Friday was opening day on the south short for Miller's Landing and Forks Resort and Marina. The resorts opened just in time for the warm weekend.

Bass Lake Boat Rentals is also now open.

The Marina Bar and Grill right next door is expected to open in the next month or so. The restaurant will host live music every day from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and then again from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.



If you're looking for a job, there are several opportunities available up in the area.

The resorts are looking to fill multiple positions.

"We are looking for all kinds of positions, from the restaurant (staff) to management staff to housekeeping and everything in between," said Brooke Smith with Visit Yosemite Madera County.

You can find more information on their website.
