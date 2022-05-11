soldier killed

Army soldier killed in bear attack during training at Alaska base

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place.
By Melissa Gaffney
EMBED <>More Videos

Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training

ANCHORAGE, Ala. -- A U.S. Army soldier died after sustaining injuries in a bear attack Tuesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the attack took place, the base said in a statement.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron responded to the incident in the area, which is closed off to the public for recreation. Alaska Wildlife Troopers were looking for the bear.

It was unclear what type of bear was involved in the attack. Additional details were not immediately available.

The soldier's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The U.S. Army Alaska Command is headquartered at JBER.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck and Nicholas Kerr contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alaskasoldiersbearu.s. & worldarmysoldier killed
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SOLDIER KILLED
Vanessa Guillen memorial gate unveiled at Fort Hood
You may not see video of Vanessa Guillen's killer in his last moments
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Ft. Hood to dedicate new memorial gate for Vanessa Guillen
TOP STORIES
California mom charged with killing 3 of her children on Mother's Day
US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high
Man detained after central Fresno shooting
Fire destroys building in Lemoore
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
Airbnb unveils new way to book longer stays
Judge allows embattled Trails End Mobile Home Park to be sold
Show More
Man's body found near northeast Fresno convenience store
'I have no idea how to fly': Passenger lands plane due to emergency
Double murder decision: Guilty in Woodward Lakes drug deal gone bad
Palestine and Israel: Reporter killed during West Bank raid
Fresno mother shares son's story on National Fentanyl Awareness Day
More TOP STORIES News