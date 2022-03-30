betty white

Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea waterfront home she built with husband lists for $7.9 million

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. -- Betty White's beach house in Carmel-by-the-Sea is now on the market for $7.9 million.

White and her husband, Allen Ludden, built the three-story waterfront house together, but he died in 1981 shortly after it was completed.

The 3,600-square-foot property includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and panoramic ocean views in nearly every room in the house.

White and Ludden purchased the land of the property in 1978 for $170,000 before building the home with the help from architect Richard Hicks. White died in December 2021 at 99.

WATCH: Betty White had one final message for fans before her death
The late Betty White has one final message for her many fans.



White made her career as an actor for sitcoms such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," becoming a Hollywood icon.

