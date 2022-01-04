betty white

Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, her agent told ABC News

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Betty White passed away in her sleep on Friday, her agent has confirmed to ABC News.

"My understanding is it was natural causes. She died in her sleep, in her own bed. It's as simple as that," the agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a phone conversation.

Witjas dismissed rumors that White died from complications from a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Betty didn't have illnesses. She didn't have anything. People are putting it out there that she had the booster on Dec. 28 and that she had effects. She never had a booster," he said.

"They're politicizing her death and they shouldn't do that because she wasn't that type of person in life," Witjas added.

Witjas told ABC News that he visited White in her home about a month before she died and found her to be "all there," albeit physically frail.

"We were laughing, her sense of humor was there," he said.

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldbetty white
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited
TOP STORIES
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for kids as young as 12 as omicron surges
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Former Atwater business goes up in flames
Clovis roadway shut down after water main breaks
Show More
California family welcomes twins born in different years
Community rallies around owners of Fresno brewery hit by arson attack
2 men killed in separate New Year's Day crashes in Fresno County
Fresno police 'disengage' after 8-hour long standoff with suspect
California's new composting law in effect
More TOP STORIES News