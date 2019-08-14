Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Clovis Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened on McKinley Avenue east of Temperance Avenue just before 8 a.m.CHP officials say the bicyclist was riding west on McKinley when he was clipped from behind by a 17-year-old Clovis East student driving a Toyota Sienna, who drifted onto the right shoulder. Four other Clovis East students were also in the vehicle.The bicyclist was thrown from the bike and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His name or age has not been released.At this time, they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.