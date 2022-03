FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The world's largest bounce house is getting pumped up for a stop in Central California next month.Fresno's Granite Park will once again host the Big Bounce America tour from April 15 through April 17.More than 10,000 square feet of bounce houses will take your breath away-on what organizers say is America's biggest inflatable course.Kids and grown-ups can enjoy the fun.Tickets are now on sale from $19 to $39, and you must book a time slot.