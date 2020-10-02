Enjoy the Big Fresno Fair's food and music from your car this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors at the Big Fresno Fair this year will have to take in the experience without ever stepping foot outside their car."We'll give you maps and menus before you drive in so you'll know exactly where you want to go and what you want to order," says Stacy Rianda with the fair.From October 9th through the 18th, the community can enjoy the fair foods they love in what's being called a Drive-Thru Eats.18 food vendors will be set up - only it will be a car-hop type experience where wait staff will come up to your window and take orders. Debit and credit cards are preferred."We just want to keep it as smooth and quick as possible. So cashless is always faster," says Rianda.While you wait, local bands and community acts will be on various stages entertaining you in your car.This year, due to the pandemic, visitors will not be able to see the livestock.But students will still get to show their animals beginning this Friday through Tuesday in a 'grade and go' system."They've worked so hard and put so much money into their animals and their projects that to be able to recoup as much money as they possibly can, you've got to have that in-person showing and have them actually judged by a judge in person," Rianda says.Different species will be shown on designated days. It's set up so sheep, beef, dairy, and goats will each have a day and swine will have two days.The livestock auction will be held online virtually October 9th through the 12th.The drive-thru food event will begin after the livestock pavilion is empty and animals are gone.As usual, during the drive-thru food fair, you can count on all your favorites from corn dogs, to soft tacos, lobster fries, and of course cinnamon rolls.If you don't want to wait in a long line, there is a 'fast pass' option. At local Food Maxx and Save Mart locations, you can buy one for $50.