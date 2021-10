FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is now less than two months away.Next week, organizers are getting a headstart on filling hundreds of open positions for this year's festivities.A hiring event will be taking place from nine in the morning until one in the afternoon on Thursday at the fairgrounds Commerce building.They're looking to fill nearly 400 positions this year for concert staffing, carnival rides, horse racing, and more.Volunteer opportunities are also available.The Big Fresno Fair starts October 6th.