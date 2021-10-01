big fresno fair

FFA students busy preparing livestock for Big Fresno Fair

By
FFA students busy preparing livestock for Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger High School student Jaycee McClain has been working with Zeus since June and the pair became fast friends.

"It was a shock of how much has to go into it, but I'm glad we took it on because he's my best friend," she said.

McClain says while the work is rewarding, it's no easy task. She spends over 15 hours a week getting Zeus ready for the big day.

"Walk him, do all his exercises then we both practice our showmanship together by setting him up, training him to get used to me," she said.

But it's a welcome change after not getting a chance to show last year.

"It's so refreshing to let these kids experience what the fair is really about," says Nicole Potstada.

Fair organizers are just as busy getting ready for the livestock show and auction.

"We've been working with exhibitors and advisors making sure the kids have everything done they need to do, and they're producing quality products to go back into our food chain," says Lauri King.

Students will show their animals on October 13 and 14 with the livestock auction set for the 16th.

As for Jaycee, she says any money made from Zeus will go into funding next year's lamb and toward college tuition.
