Officials urging safety during Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is less than a week away, and organizers are stressing the importance of safety before kicking off the fun.

They held a news conference Thursday in collaboration with local health officials and authorities.

It focused, in part, on guidelines and precautions for COVID-19.

Rides, exhibits and other surfaces on the grounds will be sanitized each day.

Health experts say the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated for COVID and the flu.

"Use those layers of protection," says Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. "Obviosuly, hand hygiene will be a big deal around all the delivious food."

Fresno police will also have a presence at the fair, using dozens of cameras and metal detectors as part of their security plan.

The fair will once again enforce its youth-admissions policy after 7 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who is 21 or older.

The Big Fresno Fair kicks off October 5.