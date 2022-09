How to get cheaper tickets for the Big Fresno Fair

Right now at participating Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores, you can buy tickets at a discount.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's Big Fresno Fair is almost here, and there are several ways you can save.

Each one is $2 cheaper than at the gate, which is $12 for adults.

You can also get $7 off unlimited carnival ride wristbands.

If you're interested in a season pass, head to any Central Valley O'Reilly Auto Parts Store.

They're $8 cheaper at $40.