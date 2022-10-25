2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 4:30 pm near Russell and Shields Avenues.

Officers say the driver of a Toyota did not appear to stop at a stop sign and was hit by the big rig.

Two women inside the Toyota died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The big rig driver did not suffer any injuries.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time.