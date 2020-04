A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported at 5:10 am in Bishop.



No reports of damage yet but people have said they felt the earthquake. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/2t6ZbNsQSL — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) April 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Bishop on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey The trembler was reported just after 5 a.m. near the town northeast of Inyo National Forest.There were no reports of damages, but dozens of people said they felt the earthquake.