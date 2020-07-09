Politics

'Black Lives Matter' to be painted in front of Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK -- The words "Black Lives Matter" will be painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower on Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take part in the painting.

The project was delayed a couple times and President Donald Trump tweeted that the "sign" would denigrate Fifth Avenue, calling it a "symbol of hate."





De Blasio responded in a tweet showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Mike Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
"Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation," the mayor said. "Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

The mayor also said a majority of the NYPD are people of color.



Artists in New York are creating more and more murals to bring positive attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's very important and it's very important that we are able to come together, so we can come together around a singular cause," artist Dianne Smith said. "This is really important."
"Black lives ALWAYS mattered and we are trying to teach you we never had a deficit in our self-image. We had a deficit in how you would treat us," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Mayor De Blasio has pledged to paint multiple black lives matter murals across the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkblack lives matternypdabc7ny instagramtrump towermural artspresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man looking for help randomly murdered in central Fresno, police say
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Central California coronavirus cases
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
$0 bail impact? Skipped court dates are common
Show More
CA is preparing for another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says
Orange Cove man identified as suspect who died in officer-involved shooting
84 investigators working to trace spread of COVID-19 in Fresno County
2 women shot in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found
More TOP STORIES News