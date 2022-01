FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant offering pizza and craft beer is opening its doors in northwest Fresno.Blast and Brew is located at the corner of Palm and Herndon Avenues.Crews are putting the final touches on the interior of the restaurant.The pizzeria has several locations across California, including Old Town Clovis.It offers classics like pizza and pretzels, along with a variety of beer.The restaurant is set to open in the coming weeks.