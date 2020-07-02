Food & Drink

Blue Bell brings back fan favorite Milk & Cookies for National Ice Cream Month

Get your taste buds ready!

Blue Bell has brought back a fan favorite just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The company announced in a tweet it has brought back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it describes as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.

Like many flavor runs, it'll only be available for a limited time. It's also available in half gallon and pint sizes.

If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue bellice cream
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central CA counties
Optimism turns to frustration as Fresno's indoor entertainment venues prepare to close again
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
Central California coronavirus cases
How hospitals are adapting as coronavirus surge reaches Central Valley
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
Show More
In Porterville, hospital close to next phase of COVID surge plan and state surge site reactivated
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Man says he was kicked by security guard outside northwest Fresno restaurant
Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again
Fresno families hit by COVID could receive $3k in aid for housing payments
More TOP STORIES News