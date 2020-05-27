Family of Bob Bennett asking for videos of well-wishes for former Fresno State coach

You have a chance to help out Coach Bennett! Send your videos to jmastro@csufresno.edu before 6pm on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/e8H2hgNhUW — Fresno State Bulldogs (@FSAthletics) May 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of Bob Bennett, the winningest coach in Fresno State baseball history, has come up with a creative way for the coach to see others while he recovers from cardiac arrest following a heart procedure.Only a handful of visitors are allowed into the hospital due to COVID-19 prevention, so his family is asking ex-players, coaches or friends to send him a video wishing the coach good health."I went 'Hey let's rally up the Diamond Dogs man. Let's get this out there.' Send me your videos, I'll cut that bad boy up and we'll make him something special," said Brett Prieto, Bennett's grandson.Prieto says Bennett is responding positively to familiar voices and that he's on the upswing. He says he's been amazed by the outpouring of support."This event with my granddad has been brought to light, now everybody is looking back on the corridor of time and they're just grabbing hold of 'Man those were great times.' I see him coming out of this because like I said he's just a fighter," Prieto said."That's just the way he is. He wants to go extra innings. If it's a tie ball game he's going to go extra innings and he's going to win the game."Prieto already has a number of videos he's editing together, and the deadline to submit is Thursday night at 6 pm. Videos can be emailed to jmastro@csufresno.edu.