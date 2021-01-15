Coronavirus Los Angeles

Disney's Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay donating $5 million to Los Angeles small businesses

LOS ANGELES -- Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay are donating $5 million to help Los Angeles small businesses survive the pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

Iger and Bay, the dean of USC's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, previously donated $500,000 to the Mayor's Fund of Los Angeles, which has been providing grants to Angelenos in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Garcetti said their most recent donation will help 1,000 struggling businesses.

"Your new commitment will help these businesses weather this storm, and we are beyond grateful for your bold leadership," the mayor said during his briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which focused mostly on the L.A.'s vaccine rollout.

The mayor thanked those who have donated to the fund and called the grants the "difference between folding up and pushing through."

"No matter who you are, no matter how much you have, you can make a difference as well," Garcetti said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcettidisneycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says
Temporary morgue set up near LA County coroner's office amid surge
EMT spent 17 hours with patient in ambulance amid hospital backup
LA County order puts new limits on gatherings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds line up for drive-through mass COVID vaccination site at Sierra Pacific
Many frustrated CA workers locked out of unemployment benefits
Fresno Fire crews see explosive start to 2021
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Angry Chickz opening new location in northwest Fresno
Tulare, Kings counties push forward with vaccine distribution
Show More
When will local schools reopen? Gov. Newsom announces new website with guidance
Quesadilla Gorilla finds creative way to get financing help during pandemic
Fresno family sues city over deadly officer-involved shooting
28-year-old man arrested for two Fresno murders, police say
Visalia police identify bank robbery suspect shot and killed by officers
More TOP STORIES News