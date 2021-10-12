covid-19 outbreak

31 inmates contract COVID-19 at Bob Wiley Detention Facility in Tulare County

At least 31 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Two of them are showing symptoms.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it's dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

Officials say the remaining inmates have no symptoms but have been placed in isolation per the sheriff's office guidelines.

The sheriff's office says the outbreak was discovered after a 50-year-old inmate reported he felt sick following an appearance at the Visalia Superior Court last Friday.

The man was fully vaccinated but did test positive for COVID-19.

Authorities say they will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at the facility to help limit the spread.

