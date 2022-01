TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in an orchard on Tuesday.Officials say field workers discovered the man's body near Avenue 108 and Road 184 in Terra Bella around 12 pm.Further information regarding the man's death has not been released, but the sheriff's office's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.They're asking anyone with information to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.