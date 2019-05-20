Body found in Delta-Mendota canal identified as missing Fowler truck driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body of 54-year-old Satwant Bains from the Delta-Mendota canal.
Deputies recovered the body Saturday afternoon a short distance from where Bains' truck was discovered.
Bains was a truck driver from Fowler who went missing Wednesday morning near Santa Nella in Merced County on Interstate 5.
The cause of his death is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office at 209-385-7445.
