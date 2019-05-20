Detectives: Fowler truck driver mysteriously disappeared

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's detectives are asking the public for help finding a Fowler truck driver who mysteriously disappeared.54-year-old Satwant Bains has been missing since the early morning of May 15. California Highway Patrol officers say they found Bains' big rig truck sitting idle in the right northbound lane of Interstate 5 at Whitworth Road, northwest of Los Banos.After identifying the truck's owner, officers conducted a search in the area, but Bains was nowhere to be found.Family members told sheriff's detectives it is out of character for Bains to vanish without warning. They say he is diabetic and may be in need of medication.Bains was en route to Fairfield. He is 5'8" and 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair as well as a mustache and goatee. Family members say he has a small cross tattooed on the back of his hand.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.