Fresno State alumni creates modern, Western boot line

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They say boots were made for walking and for Fresno State graduate Scott Peters, he's hoping these boots will walk into the closets of boot lovers around the world."I wore a lot of cowboy boots and they were ill-fitting, and I've always had an interest in fashion, so I decided to give it a shot and we fixed a big issue. Now we're disrupting the market," said Scott Peters, Sebastian Boot Company.Scott Peters is the owner of Sebastian Boot Company, a luxury bootmaker that's taking a modern approach to traditional Western footwear.He developed the idea after seeing a common issue."Cowboy boots have fit the same way for so long. So we actually size your leg independently of your foot, so for each foot size we have three different shaft or circumference sizes that are available depending on the size of your leg," Peters said.He believes the different calf size will help boots fit better. He sells his boots on his website.Peters developed his business while at Fresno State.Since graduating in May in 2020, he's connected with boot makers in Italy to make his idea come to fruition."All of our leather comes from Hermes tannery. It's where we source it from; they literally make Birkin bags out of the same box calf that our boots are made out of," Peters said.He's working full-time on his business during this pandemic."Honestly, I think it's a blessing. A lot of my friends are having trouble getting work right now, so to be able to have my own business and generate income that way, it's pretty special,"Peters say he's been able to gain some traction thanks to social media and connect with customers.The boots retail at $995.In the future, Peters hopes to land the Sebastian Boot Company to be in stores around the country.A business dream that was sparked here in the Valley.